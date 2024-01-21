Police Rescue Man Abducted On Abuja Highway

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Suleiman Sabo, who was abducted last Friday at Sauka along the Airport Road in Abuja, has been safely rescued.

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, announced the successful operation in a press briefing at the command headquarters in Abuja on Sunday.

Sabo was kidnapped while driving home with his wife in his ash-colored Lexus Jeep, with the registration number ABC 769 TP.

The abduction occurred after assailants in an unmarked Golf car fired at the vehicle, deflating the tyres and enabling them to take Sabo captive.

In a swift response, operatives attached to the Iddo Divisional Police Headquarters conducted a rescue operation in Sauka village.

During this operation, one suspect, Muhammed Abel, a native of Kogi state, was arrested, and a rifle with ten rounds of live ammunition was recovered.

CP Haruna Garba informed that the victim, who sustained injuries during his captivity, is currently receiving medical attention.

He will be reunited with his family as soon as he is certified fit by the medical team.

Highlighting the commitment of the FCT Police Command to combating criminal activities, the commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the command’s emergency lines. These include 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883, and the PCB line at 09022222352.