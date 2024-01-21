Abuja: Nabeeha’s Uncle Speaks On Her Siblings’ Release

In a dramatic turn of events, the five abducted sisters of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah have been released and safely returned to their Abuja home.

The siblings, who were kidnapped early January along with their father, have finally regained freedom after enduring a harrowing experience.

Naija News recalls the tragic circumstances leading to the death of Nabeeha, whose life was claimed by the abductors following the family’s inability to meet the initial ransom demand.

The abductors, in a chilling move, subsequently increased the ransom from N60 million to N100 million and threatened to kill the remaining sisters if their demands were not met.

The recent development of the sisters’ release was confirmed by their uncle, Sherifdeen, in a telephone conversation with Daily Trust on Sunday morning.

He expressed immense relief at their safe return but also underscored the deep sorrow the family continues to bear due to the loss of Nabeeha.

In a heartfelt statement signed by Sherifdeen Al-Kadriyah, the family extended their profound gratitude to the Nigerian people for their support and solidarity during this traumatic period.

He said, “Words cannot express the immense gratitude and relief we feel at this moment. It is a true testament to the power of faith and the unwavering support and prayers from every one of you. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank Allah for His mercy and guidance throughout this difficult time.

“However, amidst our celebration and gratitude, we must remember and pray for those who have lost their lives during this process. Their sacrifices must not go unnoticed, and their families must be in our prayers and thoughts.

“May Allah grant them the highest ranks in Jannah, enveloping them with His mercy and forgiveness. May He bring comfort and peace to their grieving families, providing them with strength to endure their loss.

“Our beloved daughters have shown remarkable strength and resilience, and we are overjoyed to have them back in our arms. Their bravery and courage during their time held captive will forever inspire us all. May Allah bless and protect every one of these incredible young women and grant them emotional healing and strength in the days to come.”