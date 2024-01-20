Why It Seems Like I’m Older Than My Actual Age – Seyi Vibez

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Balogun, also known as Seyi Vibez, has shared his opinion on the reason most people believe he is older than his age.

The singer said people think he is older because he does things people his agemates don’t do.

Seyi Vibez stated this during an interview on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio.

He explained that he records music because he does not enjoy talking to people too often.

The singer noted that he prefers to speak through his music.

The 23-year-old singer said, “because it seems I’m doing what I am not supposed to do at my age.

“Everyone thinks I am older than my age. Nobody thinks I’m 23. Because it seems I’m doing what I am not supposed to do at my age. I just have to keep pushing and working, so my inspiration never dies.

“I keep recording not because I want to record, but because I don’t like talking to people too much. Since I was young, I didn’t like talking to people too much.

“Whatever is on my mind is what I put in my music because that is the only way I can communicate with people. I have a lot more songs than the ones I have released.”