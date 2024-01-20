2023 AFCON: Mauritania’s Clash With Angola Ends In Five Goals Thriller

The 2023 AFCON Group D clash between Mauritania and Angola ended in a five-goal thriller as the group opened up to more possibilities.

During the encounter which took place at the Stade Bouaké, Angola opened the scoring in the 30th minute as they continued to push for a round of 16 slot.

Mauritania fought back 13 minutes later as Sidi Amar scored the equalizer for the Al-Murabitun in the 43rd minute.

The second half of the encounter became a more open encounter as the two sides created more chances than in the first 45 minutes.

In the 50th minute of the encounter, Jacinto Muondo (Gelson) who plays for Al-Wakrah in the Qatar Stars League, restored Angola’s lead.

Three minutes later, Gilberto doubled Angola’s lead in what became a dramatic phase of the game.

In the 58th minute, Aboubakary Koita of Mauritania got one back for Mauritania as the game became more intense for the fans of both sides.

After a fiercely contested encounter, the game ended in a 3-2 defeat for the Al-Murabitun as Angola maintained the first spot in Group D with four points in 2 games, the same points with second-placed Burkina Faso, and two points above third-placed Algeria.

Angola’s next group stage game is against Burkina Faso at 9 p.m. on January 23. The winner of the game will finish as the group leaders and grab a good spot in the next round.