Major Recommendations Made By Shariah Council During Visit To Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting comes just two days after SCSN’s President, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, publicly expressed regret for supporting the APC’s same-faith ticket in the 2023 election.

According to the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, below are the recommendations made by the council as part of a communique delivered during their visit.

– That the FG should do all it takes, within the ambits of law, to bring an end to prevailing insecurity. – ⁠A constitutional review that enables State Governors to perform more effectively their statutory roles as Chief Security Officers of their States.

⁠ – That a full-scale investigation and prosecution of those arrested on all cases leading to the killings around the country, especially those arrested for killing General Alkali in Plateau state, the attack on worshippers in the Church in Jos, the killing of 11 Fulani herders arrested by the military in southern Kaduna and all others in different parts of the Country be launched.

– That the government should ban the promotion of LGBTQAI+, including all pornographic sites and other social media channels/websites promoting pervasion and social vices.

– That the Nigerian government should maintain a principled stand in condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians and consider severing diplomatic ties with Israel.

– That The Council supports the anti-corruption drive of the government and all its policies that are aimed at improving the welfare of the citizens.

– ⁠That President Tinubu should continue to prove to the doubting Nigerians, especially those who wanted to truncate democracy in Nigeria through their campaign of calumny that they have nothing to fear with Tinubu/Shettima combination.

– In conclusion, the Council reiterated its commitment to its struggle and participation in the campaign to bring about the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.