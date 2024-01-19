Ibadan Explosion: Hotel Operations Manager Dies Of Heart Attack

The operations manager of a popular hotel in Ibadan, BON Hotel Nest, Tunde Solomon, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Solomon died of a heart attack after the shock from the explosion that occurred very near the BON Hotel, his place of work.

Recall that an explosion occurred in Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, at Dejo Oyelese Street, which claimed more than three lives, injuring over 77 people, while about 20 houses collapsed.

The management of the hotel, on its Instagram page on Thursday, described the late operations manager as a selfless and dedicated worker who had been using his 25 years in the industry for the growth of the organisation.

The management said, “We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr.Tunde Solomon.

“Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024, and it is believed that it was a consequence of the explosion that occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.

“Mr Tunde Solomon was a vastly experienced member of staff with more than 25 years in the industry.

“His commitment to his role and his contributions to the growth of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group in general during his tenure were invaluable.

“His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Solomon’s family during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period.”