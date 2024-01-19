Commotion As Ibadan Hospital Dumps Sick Woman In Front Of Husband’s Shop

Officials of an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan have dropped a sick woman identified as Blessing Ayeni in front of her husband’s shop.

The incident which led to confusion in the area occured at Desalu Street, Odo-Ona, in Ibadan South-West Local Govt Area of Oyo State

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the incident happened on Friday afternoon, January 19, 2024.

An eyewitness identified as Remilekun Tawose, who spoke to the publication, said the officials claimed that Blessing had been abandoned at the hospital since last year.

For this reason, the hospital was left with no option other than to bring her to the known address of her husband, which is his shop where he sells alcoholic drinks.

It was also disclosed that representatives of the hospital told residents in the area that they have contacted the husband on various occasions to come and take responsibility for the medical bills of his sick wife but there was no positive response from him.

The hospital representatives, according to Tawose, also claimed that the immediate family members of Blessing initially showed up at the hospital but later stopped for reasons unknown to the hospital authority.

When the publication visited the site of the incident, the frail looking woman was still lying on the floor under the scorching sun, while residents watched helplessly.

“The reason we don’t know what to do at the moment is that officials of the hospital told us that we should not move closer to the sick woman because the ailment she is suffering from is contagious,” Tawose added.

Efforts to locate Blessing’s husband to get his side of the story proved abortive, as he was nowhere to be found, just as his shop was under lock.