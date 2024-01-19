Akwa Ibom Never Experienced Development Before I Became Governor – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, bragged on Thursday that Akwa Ibom never saw true growth until he became governor of the state in 2007.

He stated that, even though Akwa Ibom was known as the “Land of Promise,” previous governments had never fulfilled such pledges until his tenure as governor, stressing that he arrived and pioneered the route of progress before others.

Naija News reports that the Senate President stated this while delivering an address during a Stakeholders’ Engagement meeting at Eket Local Government.

He further boasted that he also implemented the free and compulsory education policy, initiated the dualization of state highways, and imposed the 13th month of salary for public employees.

Akpabio said, “They call Akwa Ibom ‘Land of Promise’, but before 2007, how many people felt the promise? How many people have ever experienced the promise? When I became the governor, did the people of Ibeno not know they could have a hospital? Did the people of Eastern Obolo know they could have a hospital? When I became the governor, did the people of Esit-Eket see the Gas Processing Plant with their children working in it?” Akpabio asked his audience.

“Is it not when I became the governor that I took over the road from Ibeno to Eket and started dualising it in a hurry out of anger, and you can now see dualised roads with bridges? Is it not when I became the governor that you saw compulsory education policy?” Is it not when I became governor that you knew what is called Akpabio-Ember–13th-month salary?”