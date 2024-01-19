AFCON: Two Countries Qualify For Round Of 16

After Friday’s fixtures, two teams have successfully secured spots in Round 16 of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal claimed their place by defeating Cameroon 3-1. Ismaila Sarr and Habib Diallo contributed to the Teranga Lions’ two-goal lead.

Although Jean-Charles Castelletto pulled one back for Cameroon in the 83rd minute, Sadio Mane sealed the win with a low shot past Andre Onana.

Senegal is now the second team in the tournament to win their first two matches.

Earlier in the day, Cape Verde secured their spot in the knockout rounds by defeating Mozambique 3-0.

The Island country proved their doubters wrong earlier today as they demolished Mozambique to remain top of Group B after Egypt and Ghana played a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Former Manchester United player Bebé, who currently plays for Spanish La Liga club Zaragoza on loan from Rayo Vallecano, scored the opener in the 32nd minute for Cape Verde against Mozambique. Bebé scored the goal via a free-kick distance away from the eighteen-yard box.

Ryan Mendes, who currently plays for Turkish club, Karagümrük scored the second goal in the 51st minute to make the game more difficult for Mozambique.

The best chance The Mambas had in the game was when the VAR refused to grant them a penalty call.

As they were fighting to get back into the game, 26-year-old Kevin Pina, who plays for Russian club Krasnodar, made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

The 3-0 win means that Cape Verde are currently topping Group B with 6 points in 2 games, four points above second-placed Egypt and five points above third-placed Ghana.