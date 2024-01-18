Video: Your January Salary Is For My Welfare Not The Church – Pastor Tells Congregants

A pastor attached to the New World Faith Ministry, John Anosike has urged members of his church to give him their first salary of the year.

The pastor asserted that his congregants first earning of the year is for his welfare.

Speaking via a viral video which was recorded during one of the church’s programs, Anosike told members of his church that they will testify before the middle of the year if they give him their first fruit.

The clergyman stated that he is not afraid of any form of criticism that might arise due to his statement.

He added that if his members truly consider him their spiritual father and mentor then they would give him their first month earnings.

Anosike said, “Your first-month salary is your first fruit of the year. It is for me and not for the church. I want to challenge you by the spirit of God, I fear nobody and I fear no criticism.

“If you call me your spiritual father, or mentor, this first month’s salary, which is your first fruit of the year, is for me and not for the church.

“It is for this altar. It is for this oracle, which is me. Are you hearing me? It is for this vessel. It is meant for my welfare

“If you honor me with the first fruit of your first year, in the middle of this year, if you don’t testify, come back, I will give it back to you. You will see wonders. Covenant with my spirit.”

Watch the video below,