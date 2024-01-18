Video: Former Governor Fayose’s Brother, Isaac, Forcefully Evicts Tenants In Abuja

Isaac Fayose, the brother of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has forcefully evicted his tenants from his house in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Isaac made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday.

According to him, the tenants owe three to four years of house rent and have refused to evict his property or pay for rent.

In the video, some men were seen removing the doors and roofs of the buildings.

He captioned the video, “Mumu tenants…. U owing 4 years you still get mind to go to court.”

Meanwhile, the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday night embarked on a show of force exercise over the incessant kidnapping attacks that hit the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in recent weeks.

Announcing the commencement of the operation in a tweet via his official X account, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that the SIS embarked on the show of force exercise on Wednesday night as it commenced an effort to restore normalcy in the country’s capital.

Adejobi detailed that residents happily received men from the SIS who were on the show of force exercise, on Wednesday night, hours after the launch of the special intervention squad.