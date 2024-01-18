Supreme Court Delivers Final Judgement On Rivers, Ogun, Nasarawa, Taraba Governorship Election Disputes Tomorrow

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, 19th January 2024, to deliver judgment on the governorship election petitions in Rivers, Ogun, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

This follows the adoption of final briefs before the court by lawyers representing the parties involved in the disputes arising from the March 18, 2023, governorship elections in the listed states.

Naija News recalls the apex court reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, made the ruling on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

The judge ruled that the judgment was reserved, and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu.

The appellants are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal, sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, the court had also reserved judgment in an appeal seeking to sack Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit made their final submissions on Tuesday.

After adopting their briefs, Justice Kereke-Ekun ruled that judgment was reserved and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

For Sokoto State, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, reserved judgment in the appeal challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Sokoto State.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Sokoto State, Saidu Umar.