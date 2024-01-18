Stop The Evil Nigerians Are Going Through Before Asking Them Not To Pay Ransom – CAN Replies Minister

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev Joseph John Hayab has berated the government for advising people against crowd funding to secure the freedom of victims kidnapped by bandits.

Recall that the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar had warned Nigerians that it was an offence to pay ransom for the release of kidnapped victims.

Speaking to journalists in Hausa, the Minister alleged that it was the publicity given to the donation gathered to pay ransom for the release of Abuja kidnapped victims that emboldened the terrorists to demand more.

Responding to the Minister’s statement while speaking to Vanguard, Hayab asserted that the federal government must guarantee the safety of the citizenry before making such demands.

According to him, “we have reported kidnapped incidences to security agencies, but they will advise us to continue to dialogue with the bandits, and we keep doing this with no help coming from the security men.

“Those who speak against payment of bandits are saying so because they do not have first-hand experience. When their family member, wife, children, parents, or close associate is a victim, they will understand the pressure those paying ransom do go through.

“No one enjoys paying any dime to bandits, but the failure of the government and our security forces to stop this criminality from tormenting and terrorising the people is the reason why victims and their families have no option but to pay for their freedom.

“The psychological trauma both primary and secondary victims go through is not what you will want your enemy to experience. Victims of banditry go through painful torture, humiliation, abuse, and all forms of inhumane treatment.

“Our leaders should first provide a good reaction to stop this evil that citizens are going through before coming out to make an unguarded statement that gives the impression that they do not care how people feel.”