Police Arrest Former IPAC Chairman Demanding Suspension Of Defence Minister, Matawalle

The former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Cross River State, Goddie Akpama, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Police for demanding the suspension and arrest of the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Naija News learnt that Akpama was arrested around 5 pm on Thursday at Chinese Restaurant Calabar, the venue where his group, The National Movement for Defence of Democracy and Good Governance, was about to hold a press briefing.

According to Daily Post, the policemen from the State Housing Police Division interrupted the event and ordered the arrest of Akpama.

Notwithstanding the arrest of the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA), the group, in its prepared statement, expressed worry that Matawalle was facing staggering money laundering allegations exceeding N70 billion without undergoing the requisite investigations.

The group frowned at the apparent bias in dispensing justice while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over N585 million lodged in a private account.

The statement read, “We assert our collective demand for justice and equity within the political sphere. We express profound concern regarding the discernible bias in dispensing justice and the evident gender disparities prevailing in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we commend the expeditious actions taken against Dr Betta Edu, we are confounded by the continued tenure of Minister Bello Matawalle, who is facing staggering money laundering allegations exceeding N70 billion without undergoing the requisite investigations.”