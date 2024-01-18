Man Escapes With Bullet Wound After Being Attacked By Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

A Nigerian man who escaped with a bullet wound after an attack by suspected kidnappers at his estate in Lugbe, Abuja, has warned residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to exercise extra caution and avoid late-night movement.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 17, and the story was shared via the X platform.

Sharing a photo of the bloodstained thigh, he wrote, “Dear Residents. This event happened yesterday night around 10.30pm.

“I made a miraculous escape from Kidnappers yesterday with a bullet wound just outside my estate at Lugbe en route Penthouse and Elsalem estate around 10:00Pm yesterday! I was blocked by their car on my lane but courageously reversed, and then drove through them while being shot at. Bullet penetrated the door behind the driver’s and got me on my left bum”.

“Let’s exercise extra caution and avoid late-night movement please! These deadly guys are all over the city!

“May God continue to protect us. Amen!”

Meanwhile, the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday night embarked on a show of force exercise over the incessant kidnapping attacks that hit the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in recent weeks.

Announcing the commencement of the operation in a tweet via his official X account, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that the SIS embarked on the show of force exercise on Wednesday night as it commenced an effort to restore normalcy in the country’s capital.

Adejobi detailed that residents happily received men from the SIS who were on the show of force exercise, on Wednesday night, hours after the launch of the special intervention squad.