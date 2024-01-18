Labour Party Fixes February 22 For Edo Guber Primary, N30 Million For Nomination Forms

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has fixed February 22, 2024, for the conduct of its primary election for the Edo state governorship election.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ifoh stated that the decision was reached on Tuesday at the party’s NWC meeting held at its National Headquarters in Abuja ahead of the September 21 election.

He also disclosed that the party pegged the price of its expression of interest and nomination forms at N30 million.

The statement reads: “NWC approved the commencement of the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and the Nomination Forms to be between January 25 and February 11, 2024. It exempted Female aspirants from paying for the Expression of Interest Form only.

“NWC approved Indirect Primary election wherein a Ward and Local Government congresses shall hold to elect the flag bearer.

“NWC also approved February 14 for Screening of Aspirants; February 22 for primary election; February 23 for resolution of dispute or appeal arising from the primaries, if any.”

Ifoh also stated that the NWC also passed a vote of confidence on Julius Abure, national chairman of the LP.

The statement reads: “It noted the milestone the party achieved in the recent general election where it won as many as One governorship, 7 Senate, 34 House of Representatives and numerous States House of Assembly seats,” NWC noted.

“It regretted that the number depleted after losing some seats through the courts while also hoping to gain more seats in the coming days through rerun elections.

“The NWC also pledged its loyalty to the national leader and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his commitment to the party in spite of the electoral robbery witnessed in the country recently.”