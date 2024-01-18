Kidnapped Imo Monarch Regains Freedom After 13 Days In Captivity

The immediate past chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Samuel Ohiri, has been rescued from the kidnappers’ den after thirteen days of abduction.

Naija News reports that the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, made this known on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

Recall that Ohiri was kidnapped from his residence in Orodo Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state and taken away by some unknown gunmen on Saturday, January 6.

Confirming the development to The PUNCH early Thursday, Okoye said its operatives rescued the monarch based on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki.

He noted that the security operatives were able to secure the release of the monarch after the kidnap syndicate was forced to release him due to immense pressure mounted on them.

Okoye added that efforts are in place to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He said: “Yes, he has been released. Immediately he was kidnapped, the Commissioner of Police directed the command’s Special Tactical teams, in synergy with the military and other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act, which they did swung into action.”

“And God so kind, we were able to arrest one of the kidnappers.”