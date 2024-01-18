Ibadan Explosion: FG Issues Fresh Directive To Mining Officers

The Federal Government has directed mining officers in the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals and related agencies to join in the ongoing investigation into the deadly explosion that rocked Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

Naija News reported earlier that the explosion in Ibadan, the state capital, claimed at least three lives, leaving no fewer than 80 persons injured.

Reacting to the sad development on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said that ministry officers will collaborate with the Oyo State Government to unveil the actual cause of the explosion.

“I am saddened with the news of the explosion that occurred yesterday night in Ibadan, Oyo State. The tragic incident had devastating effects on lives and property.

“I offer my condolences over lost lives on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to Governor Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State.

“I also extend my sympathy to the wounded and other victims who suffered one loss or the other, especially residents whose houses were destroyed. I pray the Almighty God to comfort the family of the deceased and grant succour to those who lost valuables as they begin to rebuild.

“Oyo State Government and Emergency Response Agencies of both the state and federal governments have promised to help as much as possible,” Alake noted.

He added: “In the interim, I have directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote causes of the explosion. We have ordered a detailed investigation, and our officers will work and collaborate with the Oyo State Government to know the actual cause.”

The Minister reiterated that if the explosion was indeed a result of mining explosives devices, as previously stated, the ministry will intensify its efforts to crack down on those who acquire and unlawfully store explosives.

He applauded the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for swiftly mobilizing emergency response teams, such as the fire service, police, and security agencies.

He also implored individuals to prioritize safety and promptly report any individuals or organizations that pose a threat to public health and security.