Ibadan Explosion Death Toll Rises To Five – Oyo Govt

The Oyo state government on Thursday announced that the death tally from the explosion that shook Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Tuesday, has risen to five.

Naija News reports that the explosion caused damage to numerous houses within a 14-kilometer radius.

Recall that Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde, had while speaking on the casualities of the explosion, disclosed that the death toll had risen to three.

However, giving an update on the casualties of the tragic explosion, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters Fatai Owoseni, disclosed that two more bodies have been recovered while speaking to Channels Television on Thursday.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday, we had three casualties but this morning, just about 30 minutes ago, I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered this morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor Makinde, has announced his decision not to ban mining activities in the state, despite the recent explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, which he attributed to illegal mining.

This statement was made while updating the public on the situation following the blast that affected areas including Bodija, Agbowo, Eleyele, and Orogun.

The governor, addressing the incident, explained that the explosion was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a building in the Bodija area.

Despite this, Governor Makinde emphasized that the state government would not ban mining activities.

He assured residents that his administration is effectively managing the situation, with support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.