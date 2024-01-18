Brown Ideye Believes Super Eagles Can Beat Ivory Coast Again

Former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye, is confident that the Nigerian team can beat Ivory Coast later today in their second group stage game at the ongoing 2023 AFCON.

Brown Ideye, an important member of the Super Eagles team that knocked out Ivory Coast from the 2013 AFCON, said he was disappointed that Nigeria drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in their opening game.

He, however, insisted that the Nigerian side have all it takes to redeem themselves and prevent an early exit from the 2023 AFCON by beating Ivory Coast this evening.

The Eagles hope to bounce back from their unimpressive start and advance further in their pursuit of a fourth continental title but have to prove themselves against the hosts of the tournament, which they last defeated 13 years ago.

Since 2012, Ivory Coast have won 17 straight games during the group stage, and a victory over Nigeria at 6 p.m. this evening can spell doom to the Eagles’ chances of progressing in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

“It was a bit scary watching the last game as the Eagles drew 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea,” Brown Ideye told Punch.

“I feel a bit disappointed that we didn’t win our first game against Equatorial Guinea, but hopefully, we hope we can beat Ivory Coast on Thursday.

“The game against Ivory Coast will decide if we will come home early or qualify from the group. We can beat them again like we did in 2013. We have the quality to achieve that.”

If the Super Eagles lose to Ivory Coast this evening, and Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea-Bissau, the only chance that will be left for Nigeria is to beat Guinea-Bissau in their last group stage game and hope Ivory Coast beat Equatorial Guinea.

Note that the Super Eagles have never failed to progress beyond the group stage of AFCON since 1982.