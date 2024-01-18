Atiku’s Former Spokesman Bwala Commends Tinubu For Embracing ‘Abraham Lincoln Leadership Style’

A former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his leadership approach.

On his official social media page (X), Bwala commended Tinubu for valuing competence, loyalty, and dedication, emphasizing his ability to prioritize the country over personal sentiments.

Bwala likened Tinubu’s leadership style to that of the 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln.

Bwala, who recently had a meeting with President Tinubu, announced his support and willingness to collaborate with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

His post reads: “He values competence, loyalty and dedication. He looks beyond primordial sentiments, he recognizes the difference between politics and collaboration for the good of the country.

“To him, the country comes first: to every patriot, the country should come first. @officialABAT adopts the Abraham Lincoln Style of leadership; country first. If you want to understand him, read the book ‘Lincoln on Leadership; Executive Strategies for Tough Times.‘”