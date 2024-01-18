APC Speaks On Giving Aiyedatiwa Automatic Ticket For Ondo 2024 Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of granting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa an automatic ticket for the upcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Naija News understands that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled November 16, 2024 for the next governorship election in Ondo State.

APC, however, has ruled out the possibility of Aiyedatiwa becoming APC’s automatic candidate for the election, stating that he must earn it at the party’s primary election coming up in a few months.

Speaking while appearing live on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Thursday, APC national spokesman Felix Morka, emphasized that the party upholds democratic principles, and therefore, any individual seeking nomination must merit it.

When asked whether the APC would give Aiyedatiwa the right of first refusal ahead of the party’s primary for the November poll, Morka said, “We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party, we are a progress party; we don’t give anything to people; people have to justify and earn it.

“And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria, it is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.”

“Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.

“We don’t give free gifts in APC; we contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation.”

Morka also said he can’t pre-empt whether the governorship ticket would be zoned in Ondo or not. “We are yet to engage on zoning. We will explain to the people if and when we do that,” he said.

Possibilities Of Aiyedatiwa Returning As Governor

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was a Deputy Governor to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, after his principal’s painful demise due to prolonged illness, Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the substantive governor of the South-West state on December 27, 2023.

Given the inconsolable and somber atmosphere in the state following Akeredolu’s passing, it may seem premature for Aiyedatiwa to express interest in the 2024 gubernatorial election. However, ambition is a progressive trait.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the Ondo State Governorship Poll for November 16, 2024, unless there are unforeseen changes.

Aiyedatiwa, who will complete Akeredolu’s second term by February 2025, is constitutionally eligible to run for office and have his name on the ballot. If the electorate chooses, he could remain the governor of the state for an additional eight years.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, keen observers analyzing the political climate in Ondo are pondering whether Aiyedatiwa will indeed run for office or gracefully step aside by February 2025. Can he win the support of the influential figures in Akeredolu’s camp and secure a potential electoral victory? Only time will reveal the answers to these questions.