S’Court Adjourns Taraba Governorship Appeal For Judgment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the New Nigeria People’s Party’s case against the election of Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu.

Naija News reports that the NNPP and its governorship candidate, Yahaya Sani, are challenging the emergence of Governor Agbu as the Governor of Taraba state.

Governor Agbu, who contested at the March 18 Governorship poll in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated Sani to emerge as the state governor.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had while ruling on the petition, upheld Agbu’s election as state governor.

According to the appeal court, the appellants did not provide sufficient evidence to support their claims of non-compliance, irregularities, and other malpractices in accordance with the law.

The NNPP, Sani, and their attorney, Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, petitioned the judges on Wednesday at the Supreme Court of to allow the case and grant all the reliefs they are pleading for.

However, the lead counsel to Agbu and the PDP, Kanu Agabi, asked the Supreme Court to strike out the appeal.

He argued that the appellant’s appeal was blatantly incompetent to be considered due to multiple errors in the manner in which the case was presented before the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the hearing of the attorneys’ arguments, the five-member panel, chaired by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reserved judgment on the petition.