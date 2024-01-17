Insecurity: The Fact That You Walk On Your Brain Is Troubling – Seyi Law Knocks Buhari’s Former Aide

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Seyi Law, has slammed Bashir Ahmad, the former aide to ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, over his response to a comment regarding the current insecurity in the country.

Naija News reported that in the wake of the recent kidnappings and bandit attacks in the country, Bashir, in a post via X, called on Nigerians to advocate for a national law that mandates capital punishment as a penalty for kidnapping and banditry.

Reacting, Seyi Law berated Bashir for failing to advocate for such capital punishment while serving in Buhari’s administration.

The comedian cum actor also referenced the issue of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, stressing that youths are not ready for leadership.

Some netizens commended Seyi Law over the tweet, saying Bashir had an opportunity to advocate for such capital punishment but failed.

However, in response, Bashir wrote, “They said it’s the first time you ever made sense, and I can see the post even made it to your pin tweet. Though I can’t entirely agree with them, still congratulations on making sense to them for the first time, do it tomorrow and next.”

Story continues below advertisement

Seyi blasted Bashir over his comment and wrote, “Bashir, it is one thing to be fool#sh, and it is another thing to be completely daft. The fact that you walk on your brain is troubling. Keep basking in your stupid#ty. You, this blasphemy murderer waiting to happen. Asiere.”