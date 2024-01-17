IGP Set To Launch Special Intervention Squad To Combat Kidnapping Threat

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is on the verge of introducing a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) aimed at quelling the activities of kidnappers, causing chaos in various areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The imminent commencement of special operations is set to cover all the Area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In recent times, Bwari residents in the FCT have faced assaults from kidnappers, resulting in the abduction of numerous community members. Tragically, some individuals have lost their lives during these incidents, as their family members experienced delays in paying the ransom.

IGP Orders Intensified Efforts To ‘Decimate Kidnappers’ In FCT

In response to the concerning state of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has urged for increased efforts to “neutralise kidnappers and other individuals involved in criminal activities.”

The IGP made these remarks on Tuesday following a meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads in Abuja.

“The IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate events and emphasised the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

He said in the meeting, which focused on a “comprehensive review of current security challenges, strategic planning, and the deployment of tactical resources to tackle emerging threats, the IGP emphasised the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

“Tactical squads were briefed and directed to intensify efforts on the deployment of proactive measures to prevent criminal activities and protect citizens.”

Despite the deteriorating security situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he provided assurance to the residents of Abuja that conditions would see improvement.

The police chief was quoted as instructing the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, to “personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate kidnappers and other criminally minded individuals in the FCT and immediately restore normalcy“.