‘I Escaped’ – Ibadan Explosion Survivor Shares Photo Of Himself Covered With Dust

Ade, a survivor of the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, on Tuesday, shared a photo of himself covered with dust after the near-death experience.

Naija News reported that the explosion killed two persons, injured about 80 others and destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In the post via X, Ade said he revisited the scene and confirmed that someone was also rescued from a collapsed building.

He wrote, “I escaped. I don’t even know what’s happening here in Ibadan, but we are safe. All we heard was a massive blast.

“I just left the scene not quite long. The government officials are doing the best they can. Before I left, they were able to pull out someone from one of the collapsed buildings. A lot of properties were damaged.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday night.

In a statement via his official X handle on Wednesday, Atiku expressed sadness over the devastating explosion and conveyed his condolences to the good people and government of Oyo State.

He commiserated with the families of those who might have lost their lives and property to the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

Atiku also commended the Oyo State government for providing humanitarian support to victims of the explosion.