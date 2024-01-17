Customs Hand Over Cartons Of Seized Fake Drugs To NAFDAC

The National Agency for Foods Drugs Administration and Control in Sokoto received 1,198 cartons of suspected fake drugs from the Nigerian Customs Service, Sokoto Zonal Command, on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the Customs area Controller, Musa Omale, disclosed that the seizure was made in line with the collaboration policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He emphasized that unregistered drugs constitute a serious threat to the country, adding that the issue of fake drugs is a global challenge.

The comptroller assured the drug law enforcement agency that the command will assist the agency in its battle against fake medications.

He further warned smugglers to desist from the act as the Command was battle-ready to curtail the nefarious deed.

He said, “For control, importation of Pharmaceutical Drugs through the land border is not allowed.

“The Service has streamlined the importation of all Pharmaceutical Drugs through designated seaports, and are only cleared after meeting the pre-requisite documentation.”

30 cartons of Vernos chewable tablets, 148 cartons of condoms, 405 cartons of sex enhancement medications, 450 cartons of Real Extra Tablet, were among the fake drugs handed over to NAFDAC.

NAFDAC coordinator for Sokoto state, Garba Adamu, thanked the service for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians.