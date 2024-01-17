Godwin Audu Takes Over As DG Of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Photo)

Dr. Godwin Audu has taken over duties as the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

Dr Audu took over the leadership of NAQS after the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer Comptroller General, Dr Vincent Isegbe, on December 12, 2023.

This development is in accordance with the NAQS Establishment Act, which requires the authority to be handed over to the next most senior director in the agency to step in in an acting capacity.

Addressing journalists at the agency’s head office in Abuja, Dr Audu promised to ease the hurdles of exporting Nigeria’s agro-products in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “In alignment with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration and the strategic blueprint of the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, we shall do more in the delivery of our services and mandate.”

“In line with the Presidential Enabling Environment Council effort within the export environment in which the agency participates, NAQS is committed to enhancing the export environment by expediting inspection and certification services, streamlining application processes, and automating quarantine procedures.

“These efforts aim to significantly make life easier for agro-exporters and reduce the processing time for agricultural export documentation.”

Dr Audu further stated that the agency will optimise operations at interstate control stations to minimise delays in the haulage of agro-commodities.

“Collaborative efforts with stakeholders will address and eliminate illegal operators causing bottlenecks on federal highways,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, order, and inclusiveness within the organisation; and promised to guarantee equal opportunities for all personnel.

The new NAQS boss assured all stakeholders that the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service is dedicated to enhancing its service delivery, aligning its mandate with the Renewed Hope agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria.