AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Only Interested In Playing For Oyibo Club, They Are Not Patriotic – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said that the Super Eagles players are not showing enough commitment whenever they are on national duty.

He claimed that Nigerian footballers often show lack of seriousness and dedication during international competitions and described them as the the “least disciplined athletes.”

The singer stated this while reacting to Super Eagles’ underwhelming 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he dismissed the players’ excuses of underperformance due to financial motivation, pointing out that most of them are already wealthy and do not depend on payment from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

He said, “Nigerian footballers are not patriotic. I don’t care what anybody says. They are more interested in their oyibo clubs and the glams. They are not patriotic.

“They might say it is because the national football body doesn’t treat them well. Africa doesn’t treat anyone well. But it’s our duty to do well for Africa because it is ours. So those excuses that they are being owed are irrelevant. You guys are multi-millionaires. How much is NFF going to pay you? Even if they pay you, you won’t take it home. It’s nothing to you.

“I watched Super Eagles last game. Do you guys watch the Euros and World Cup? Don’t you see how European teams enter fields? Don’t you see how focused their players are? Even Nigerian footballers, when they are at their clubs, they are always focused. But when they come to the Nations’ Cup, they are unserious. African footballers are the craziest of athletes. I’m sorry to say this.”