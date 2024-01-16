‘You All Shouted Justice For Mohbad But No Justice For Abuja Kidnapped Kids’ – Actor, Sean Jimoh Slams Nigerian Youths

Nollywood actor, Sean Jimoh, has slammed Nigerians over silence regarding the spate of kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), especially the case of six siblings and their father.

Naija News reported that Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over a week ago in the Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

One of the victims, Najeebah, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, in Zaria, was killed last Friday and laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

In the wake of the incident, a secondary school student, Folorunsho Ariyo, who was kidnapped alongside her family members in the Dutse axis of the FCT, was also killed by her abductors.

In a post via Instagram, Sean expressed displeasure at how Nigerian youths have been silent on the issue, unlike when the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, died in September 2023.

The movie star claimed there is never a genuine cry for justice in Nigeria, but it is all about clout chasing.

He wrote, “Nigerians, especially the woke youths, are serious and serial clout chasers. Everyone is quick to jump on the justice for mohbad but no justice for the kidnapped Abuja kids. Outcry has been spotted anywhere, even on their beloved social media clout chasing space, shay na because dem no be celebrities abi.

“We are just like our government, we only respond when it benefits us or nurses our ego! I have hardly ever seen a genuine cry for justice in Nigeria , either the gatherings are turned to opportunities to party or opportunity to go from page to page trolling people that don’t agree with their nonsensical ideologies .

“A country that should wear sackcloth, sit at the gates and wail the loss of its children stays up partying and drinking itself to stupor . One day , I hope we will have not just a responsive government , but a people that truly care about their neighbors, especially when it doesn’t directly massage their own egos”