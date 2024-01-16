Victor Osimhen, Yusuf ‘Out’ As Super Eagles Train For Next AFCON Match

Victor Osimhen and Alhassan Yusuf were both absent from Monday’s training session as the Super Eagles resumed training ahead of Nigeria’s next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match.

Recall that Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their opening match in the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

However, amid hopes that the Super Eagles will bounce back strong and win their next match, both Osimhen and Yusuf reportedly showed up for training but were not allowed to participate.

Naija News learnt that Osimhen reportedly complained to the coaching staff as soon as the team’s bus arrived, but the exact nature and severity of his injury remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

It was gathered, however, that during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the training session, the team’s Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, assured that their decision to abstain from training on Monday was solely a preventive measure.

However, there was a boost for Jose Peseiro’s squad after OC Nice player, Terem Moffi and Leicester City’s star, Kelechi Iheanacho joined the training earlier, providing options for the Nigerian team.

The Eagles are set to face the host team, Cote D’Ivoire’s Elephants, on Thursday at the Stade Olympique Alassan Ouattara Stadium.