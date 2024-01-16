Tinubu Reacts To Spate Of Kidnapping In Abuja, Reveals Plans To Tackle Current Challenge

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, during a meeting with a delegation of respected Islamic Movement, Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, described the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

In the statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

President Tinubu noted that education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation, adding that there is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning.

The statement reads, “I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

“We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country. It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind.”

The President also emphasized that it was important to promote updated knowledge through existing Islamic learning institutions for youths in Northern Nigeria to speed up development in the region, in Nigeria, and throughout Africa.

He added, “Please embark on special prayers. Embark on proper education for our youths. Kidnapping and banditry are not the way of God. Shedding each other’s blood is bad. And there can be no development without peace. It is only in the area of peace that we can eliminate poverty. We must work for peace in order for our economy to grow better.”