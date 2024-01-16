Seyi Law Tackles Bashir Ahmad For Advocating Capital Punishment For Kidnappers In Tinubu’s Govt

Seyi Law has tackled Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, over the call for capital punishment for kidnappers and bandits in the country.

Naija News reports that in the wake of the recent kidnappings and bandit attacks in the country, Bashir, in a post via X, called on Nigerians to advocate for a national law that mandates capital punishment as a penalty for kidnapping and banditry.

He wrote, “Please advocate for a national law that mandates capital punishment as a penalty for kidnapping and banditry.”

Reacting, Seyi Law berated Bashir for failing to advocate for such capital punishment while serving in Buhari’s administration when he had the opportunity.

The comedian cum actor also referenced the issue of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, stressing that youths are not ready for leadership.

He wrote, “I have tried to keep mum this year, but every day, some forms of foolishness float to my timeline, and it is making it difficult. This is one of the youth who had access to the presidency but advocated this until he has been thrown into an ocean of wisdom from the seat of power.

“Young people who are given opportunities end up in sinking sand of corruption like Betta Edu that we start wondering if only the clamouring for youth inclusion is really worth it. The works of several years ruined with this scale of massive greed in less than 6 months. Won n pe e lole, e tun gbomo ewure jo (They’re calling you thief, and you are dancing with a kid [baby goat]).

“I love the progressives condemning the kidnapping outrightly and calling out the president to do something. We must hold the president to his past words in opposition. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. For those doing analytic reports, don’t expect the opposition to clamour for you when you fall. Let them cook too as you no wan get sense.

“Our votes are not for praise singing alone but for constructive criticism and demand for better welfare for all. Everybody that needs to work needs to get working and show us their dirty hands with progressive works. Every administration’s lifespan is a maximum of 2 years and 9 months. Time is ticking. Let the president step up better.”