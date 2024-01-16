Rivers: Governor Fubara Swears-In 16 New Permanent Secretaries

In an effort to fill critical administrative vacancies in various ministries, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, inaugurated 16 new permanent secretaries on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which was brief but significant, saw the governor emphasizing the importance of staying apolitical in their administrative roles.

During the swearing-in event, Governor Fubara stressed to the new appointees the necessity of viewing their roles as a commitment to duty, aimed at aiding his administration in delivering effective governance and the benefits of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

He underscored that the appointments were a call to service, not a platform for political involvement.

The Governor highlighted that the selection process for these bureaucrats was rigorous, involving thousands of qualified candidates.

He pointed out that the appointments were made strictly on the basis of merit, ensuring the best individuals were chosen for these crucial positions.

Governor Fubara also took the opportunity to reassure all civil servants in the state of his commitment to providing a conducive work environment.

He urged the new Permanent Secretaries to treat their responsibilities as sacred duties and to remain detached from political activities, focusing instead on administrative excellence.

Following the formalities of the inauguration, the Governor presented official vehicles to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, symbolizing the start of their duties.