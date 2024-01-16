Power Outage Is A Daily Problem For Nigerians – Makinde Tells Minister Adelabu

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has told the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, that the power outage that occured during his visit is a problem Nigerians face daily.

Makinde stated this on Monday when Adelabu visited him in his office.

Naija News reports that Adelabu paid a working visit to the state on Monday as part of his nationwide tour of power facilities in the country.

Adelabu said that he was embarking on a nationwide visit to power installations and that he chose to start with his home state.

However, while speaking during his visit, there was power outage.

Makinde, in his address, said: “During your speech, there was a power outage and that is what Nigerians face every day. But we do know that we can improve the electricity situation in our country.

“For us in Oyo State, the game changer is actually the Electricity Act 2023, and we will take full advantage of the law. As a matter of fact, we have started taking advantage of the new electricity law, and I should be signing the Oyo State version of the law by the end of this week or early next week because it has been passed by the House of Assembly.

“Let me assure you that we don’t see division and politics when it comes to the issue of governance and ensuring that we provide good living conditions for our people. We also don’t see any problem with giving credit to whoever deserves it. If it is the Federal Government that assists us in getting anything, we are ready to work together.

“Oyo State has the largest landmass in the entire South-West; that is why the Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government and our own Rural Electrification Board have been working together, and we believe we can achieve more.”