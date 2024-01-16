Francis Ngannou Insists On Beating Anthony Joshua In March

Cross-over heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou has insisted that two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua can’t stand his punch.

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, and Anthony Joshua will face each other in a heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2024.

Ngannou made his name in the heavyweight boxing world when he took on Tyson Fury in a heavyweight bout for the first time in his fighting career. To the dismay of many, the Cameroonian-born American boxer knocked down the British boxer but Fury won in a controversial split decision.

Ahead of his fight with Joshua, the cross-over boxer insisted that he has all it takes to beat the Nigerian-born boxer.

He however praised Joshua for his outstanding performance, especially in 2023 in which he recorded three wins out of three including knocking out Otto Wallin in five rounds on December 23.

“The day is set. It’s two months from now, and if any of them think they are going to have easy money, too bad for them,” Francis Ngannou told MMA Fighting.

“If Joshua takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s getting back up. I have heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out.”

He added, “I think he’s still the same fighter. Being the same fighter doesn’t mean you can’t lose. He lost to Andy Ruiz. He lost to Oleksandr Usyk and he can still lose.

“By the way, I’m intending to hand him a loss on March 8. You can still be who you are but still lose. Nobody is undefeated.”