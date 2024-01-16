Buhari Makes Promise To Tinubu’s Gov’t

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, vowed to be committed to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News understands that the immediate past president of Nigeria made the promise during the book launch event titled “Working with Buhari” and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy – 2015 – 2023 (Vols 1-5)”.

In his remark at the event, Buhari reaffirmed his unwavering support for the incumbent administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The book “Working with Buhari” was authored by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and was reviewed by Shola Oshunkeye, a renowned former CNN Journalist of the Year.

On the other hand, the book “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy – 2015 – 2023 (Vols 1-5)” was reviewed by Professor Eghosa Osaghae, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, and Professor Kabiru Mayo, a distinguished Professor of Political Science, Udu Yakubu served as the editor of this book.

In his remarks at the event, Buhari said: “I remain committed to our party, All Progressives Congress, and the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Story continues below advertisement

Amongst those in attendance at the event were: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; former Minister for Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, Naija News reports.