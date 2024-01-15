Tinubu, Akpabio, Ariwoola, Others Attend Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, led other dignitaries to attend the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

Naija News reports that the historic celebration is taking place at the National Arcade, Eagle Square, Abuja, to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The ceremony featured Christian and Muslim prayers for the souls of the departed heroes, followed by a minute of silence in their honour.

Some of the high-profile dignitaries at the event included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

Others included the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Also at the venue of the ceremony were the service chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, and heads of other security agencies, among others.

The highlight of the event was the laying of wreaths by President Tinubu, Senator Akpabio, CJN Ariwoola and other high-profile dignitaries present at the event.

President Tinubu, who received a national salute, led the dignitaries to the signing of the AFRD Celebration Register and the release of the pigeons.

Story continues below advertisement

The AFRDC is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the country’s fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations around the world, as well as various internal security operations.