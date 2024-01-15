Rivers House Of Assembly To Re-screen, Reconfirm Nine Former Commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly has announced that this week, it will conduct a re-screening and re-confirmation process for nine former Commissioners who recently resigned from the state executive council.

The arrangement was revealed in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt by the Clerk of the house, Emeka Amadi.

According to the statement, the commissioners who will undergo this process include Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), who served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Dr Des George-Kelly, the Commissioner for Works; Emeka Woke, the Commissioner for Special Duties; Mrs Inime Aguma, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation; and Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner for Finance.

The other commissioners who will be re-screened are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, the Commissioner for Education; Dr Gift Worlu, the Commissioner for Housing; Dr Jacobson Nbina, the Commissioner for Transport; and Austin Ben-Chioma, the Commissioner for Environment.

As part of the pre-screening process, the commissioners are required to submit 40 sets of their Curriculum Vitae, along with photocopies and original copies of their credentials, to the State House of Assembly at the Legislative Quarters, which will serve as the venue for the screening.

On December 16, 2023, a wave of resignations swept through the State’s Executive Council amid a political crisis between the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The individuals who tendered their resignations were Adangor, George-Kelly, Woke, Aguma, Kamalu, Mmom, and Ben-Chioma.

Furthermore, it was reported that the reinstatement of the former commissioners who had resigned was one of the conditions outlined in President Tinubu’s peace agreement with Fubara.