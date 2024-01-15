Nabeeha: I Sacrificed My Life And Ignored All Threats To Life – Pantami Speaks On NIN-SIM Policy

A former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has claimed that the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies have failed to use the NIN-SIM policy to fight insecurity.

The former minister insisted that if the policy is properly utilised there would be successful operations.

He stated this while replying an X user who wondered why so much money was spent on the policy and yet insecurity has remained unabated.

Pantami claimed that his life was was threatened by criminals for reintroducing the implementation.

His statement is coming amidst the nationwide outcry trailing the murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar who was abducted alongside her siblings and mother last week Tuesday.

The abductors had murdered the 400l Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) student after her family had failed to raise the N60 million ransom demanded by them.

Speaking on the state of insecurity in the country, Pantami said, “NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed.

“Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know of three instances where the policy was utilised, and it led to the success of their operations.

“On the lack of utilisation, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa and national dailies; I resisted and ensured its implementation.

“If it is not being utilised by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to life.

“This is just a point out of 100 on the policy. May the Almighty rescue all the kidnapped and bring absolute peace and stability to Nigeria, and may He (SWT) continue to guide our leaders and help them always in discharging their responsibilities.”