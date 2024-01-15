‘Five Months Of Pain, Sadness’ – Man Raises Alarm Over Uncle Being Held By Kidnappers Despite Paying N12 Million Ransom

A man identified as Ubawuike on X social media platform has narrated the condition of his family and the ordeal of his uncle being held by kidnappers despite paying N12 million ransom.

Naija News reports that Ubawuike, in a social media post, disclosed that his uncle was abducted by heavily armed men dressed in police uniforms in Umudagu Mbieri Imo state.

According to him, the incident was reported to the State Police Command and nothing was done regarding the incident.

Ubawuike stated that it is been five months of pain and sadness for the family, adding that the victim’s wife recently delivered a baby boy, but nobody is rejoicing because they are tired and drained.

He said, “I used to see stories of Kidnap in the News, Never believed we would one day become victim.. It’s been 5months my uncle, got kidnapped in Umudagu Mbieri Imo state, leaving his pregnant wife and 2 daughters. His wife just put to bed a baby boy, and no one is rejoicing…she is completely tired and drained.

“The kidnappers requested for #12million Naira. Full ransom has been paid and he is yet to be released. For 3months plus we have not heard from him or the kidnappers, we dont know if he is still alive of dead.. We involve Imo state police and it’s been back and forth, they are doing nothing about it…. 5 months of pain and sadness sorry and more pain..

“The men who kidnapped him were heavily armed, they were dressed in police uniforms, they double-crossed his car, he came out of the car to run and they took him and the car.

“The last time the kidnappers called, 3months ago, he was crying and begging that his properties be sold off to raise more money for the kidnappers as they were threatening him. We tracked down the car in Benin where it was put up for sale and reported to the police, they recovered the car about 3 months ago and arrested the seller… He has been in the police custody and nothing has changed. No new development

“They found over 40 million naira in his account, he said he only sells mostly stolen vehicles and doesnt know about the kidnap ..why can’t the police track those who brought in the car. The imo state police have been silent for 5months.”