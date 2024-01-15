Bandits Attack Military Camp In Katsina, Loot Homes, Destroy Vehicles, Others

A heavily armed bandit gang wielding sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, launched an attack on a joint military camp in Nahuta village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The assault, which occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday, resulted in significant property damage, though no lives were lost.

A security source from the camp disclosed the details of the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

According to the source, the attackers overwhelmed the military personnel in terms of firepower.

The bandits managed to set ablaze vehicles and other valuables at the camp.

“The bandits outweighed us and invaded the camp where they set ablaze our vehicles and property because there was no reinforcement throughout the encounter,” the source stated.

Following the attack on the military camp, the bandits proceeded to invade Nahuta town.

They burgled shops, broke into houses, and made off with properties and domestic animals, with the value of the looted items estimated to be in millions of naira.

As of the time of reporting, security agencies have not yet provided an official statement regarding this latest incident of banditry in Katsina, a state in the North-Western region of Nigeria plagued by banditry and kidnapping activities.