Nigeria vs E’Guinea: Super Eagles Releases Starting XI (Line Up)

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has released his preferred 4-4-2 system for the attacking 4-2-3-1 pattern as the Nigeria Team begins their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) adventure.

Peseiro has named his starting XI to face Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Olympique Alassane.

Three players will make their continental debut for the Super Eagles in the cracker.

Stanley Nwabali, Chippa United shot-stopper, was favoured over Francis Uzoho between the sticks.

PAOK central defender William Troost-Ekong will captain the team, with Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, and Ola Aina joining him in defense.

Alhassan Yusuf and Frank Onyeka will be deployed to the midfield while Alex Iwobi advances as the playmaker.

Reigning African player of the year, Victor Osimhen, has been licensed to play as the lone striker. He will be flanked by the red-hot duo of Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

Story continues below advertisement

The match will kick off at 3 pm in Abidjan.