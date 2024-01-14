AFCON: Super Eagles Fail To Fly, Settle For 1-1 Draw Against Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria struggled to secure a win, settling for a 1-1 draw against underdog Equatorial Guinea in their AFCON 2023 opening match.

Initiating the game with vigour, Nigeria adopted a 4-3-3 formation, positioning Osimhen as the solitary forward and having Lookman energetically manoeuvring around the Napoli player.

A golden opportunity to seize the lead slipped through the Super Eagles’ grasp in the 11th minute, with Zaidu Sanusi inexplicably missing the target wide despite facing an open net.

Despite the efforts of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, Equatorial Guinea managed to take the lead against the flow of the game in the 36th minute, with Iván Salvador skillfully guiding the ball into the bottom corner.

Responding promptly, Victor Osimhen, honoured as the 2023 CAF Footballer of the Year, headed in Ademola Lookman’s impeccably delivered cross.

In the second half, Nigeria persistently pressed for a victory, but Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper Jesús Owono thwarted their efforts with crucial saves. Ola Aina’s individual attempt was denied, and Osimhen squandered a remarkable opportunity to secure a win for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will seek redemption in their upcoming match against Ivory Coast, the current leaders of Group A, following their victory over Guinea-Bissau.