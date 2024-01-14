AFCON: Peter Obi Sends Message To Super Eagles Ahead Of Equatorial Guinea Fixture

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to give their best ahead of their first group fixture in the African Cup of Nations that began on Saturday.

Naija News reports that in a tweet on Sunday, Obi wished the Nigerian national team a resounding victory ahead of their first group clash.

Tweet by Obi read, “As our dear nation, Nigeria prepares for their first match against Equatorial Guinea in the Group A match at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan today, I wish to join other football enthusiasts in wishing our Super Eagles resounding victory in all their games.

“Nigeria’s impact on football in Africa and globally is remarkable, thanks to the creative talent of our youths. Our national football team is prepared and ready to bring home the trophy.

“I encourage them to give their best to the game and be of good cheer. Nigerians are solidly behind them. I like also to congratulate CAF and FIFA for the tournament that helps to develop African youths and create unity in the continent.”

The Super Eagles will take on Equatorial Guinea later today in the tournament, which commenced on Saturday in Ivory Coast.

Despite injury problems, the Nigerian side has been tipped as one of the favorites to emerge as winners of the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament.