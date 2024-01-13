AFCON 2023 which will commence in Ivory Coast later tonight, January 13, will exhibit some of the most expensive players the continent has ever seen.

Indeed, African football has come of age as players from the continent are now gaining more value in terms of transfer fees across the world especially in Europe. This has also attracted more attention to the biggest football tournament on the continent, the AFCON 2023.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, football enthusiasts will see a player valued at €110 million in it. There has never been a player plying his trade with an African nation that is worth that much.

Below are the most expensive players in AFCON 2023 according to transfermarkt.com:

1. Victor Osimhen – €110 million (Nigeria)

Victor Osimhen, 25, is currently the best player and the most expensive player on the continent. The Napoli striker who helped his club to win the Scudetto last season is expected to help his country, Nigeria, win the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

2. Achraf Hakimi – €65 million (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi, 25, has been prolific with Paris Saint Germain and made a mark on the international scene when he led Morocco to finish in the semi-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He is expected to continue with such a form in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

3. Mohamed Salah – €65 million (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah has been enjoying a tremendous career with Liverpool where he has won virtually everything in club football. The AFCON 2023 is arguably the last chance for the 31-year-old forward to help Egypt win the tournament for the first time since 2010.

Other most expensive players in the forthcoming AFCON 2023 are:

4. Mohammed Kudus – €45 million (Ghana)

5. Ousmane Diomande – €40 million (Ivory Coast)

6. Edmond Tapsoba – €40 million (Burkina Faso)

7. Andre Onana – €40 million (Cameroon)

8. Serhou Guirassy – €40 million (Guinea)

9. Nayef Aguerd – €38 million ( Morocco)

10. Frank Anguissa – €35 million (Cameroon)