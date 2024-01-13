Manchester City’s Kyle Walker Apologizes To Ex-Wife Annie Kilner

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has taken to social media to apologize to his ex-wife, Annie Kilner, for upsetting her to leave the marriage.

Earlier in the week, Annie Kilner took to social media to confirm that she has left her union with Kyle Walker, though they have three children together.

Annie and Walker have been lovers since they were teenagers and they got married two years ago in an extravagant ceremony.

Before the wedding ceremony, they broke up in 2019 due to a cheating scandal involving the footballer. And now, the cheating scandal has forced the British model to walk away from the marriage.

Sources said Annie had to walk away when she confirmed that Walker has a second baby with Lauryn Goodman, the same lady that contributed to their breakup in 2019 when it was confirmed that the footballer had impregnated her.

A source close to the lovers said: “Lauryn had enough of the lies, so she told Annie everything on Boxing Day.”

“Annie was stunned but knew ultimately that Lauryn was telling her the truth. There is no hiding that fact. She thought she deserved to know the truth.”

Even though the marriage seems more than over, Kyle Walker has chosen to publicly make efforts geared towards restoring the union before it gets to the courtroom for the formalization of the divorce process.

Reports in the United Kingdom claimed that Annie could get more than £13 million of the footballer’s fortunes should they divorce through the court.

When Annie forced him out of their £2.4 million mansion in Manchester, the footballer decided to rent a two-room apartment close to his estranged family as he continued to push for a reconciliation.

His latest move was to take to his Instagram page to announce to his fans that he has wronged his estranged wife.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote, “Annie is an amazing woman, and I can only apologize for the upset I’ve caused her.”