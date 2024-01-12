Xavi Talks Tough Ahead Of Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa Final

The manager of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, is optimistic that his team will outperform their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa Final on January 14, 2024.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are regular clubs in the Spanish Supercopa Final, but Xavi and his team are the most successful club in the tournament with 14 titles.

However, in their last eight meetings in the tournament’s final, Real Madrid proved to be unstoppable as they won 6 of the meetings. They now have 12 Spanish Supercopa titles in their trophies room.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet to contend for the title again as coach Carlo Ancelotti aims to win it for the capital city-based team at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Recall that Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 to make it to the final on Wednesday, while FC Barcelona defeated Osasuna 2-0 on Thursday to make it to the final.

Ahead of the Spanish Supercopa final, Xavi, who led Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the final in 2023, believes he has the right method to do it again in 2024.

“Our methodology, our way of playing, the team we have, and the way we compete against Madrid”, he said.

“The example to follow is last year’s final when we won 3-1. We were much better. And despite losing to Madrid in La Liga this season, we also played well until the 60th minute. We feel we could have got more from the game.

“We have to take the ball from Madrid and our DNA must shine through more than ever. Madrid are in better form than last year, but we will try to dominate them and play toe-to-toe.

“It’s the ideal setting and moment for us to show our best football. We are up for it.”