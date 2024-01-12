Transfer Update On Ferguson, Osimhen, Onana, Onyeka, Fofana, Danjuma, Others

The 19-year-old striker, Evan Ferguson of the Republic of Ireland is a target for Chelsea, but the Blues will have to pay Brighton more than £100 million to get him, according to Evening Standard.

Manchester United are keeping an eye on 21-year-old Brian Brobbey, a striker for Ajax and the Netherlands, according to the Mirror.

High-ranking Real Madrid insiders think the team should sign 25-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli rather than Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, a 25-year-old France international, Football Transfers claimed.

Everton have placed a £60 million price tag on a 22-year-old defensive midfielder for the Belgium national team Amadou Onana, but Arsenal would need to sell some players before they can pay for him, according to I Newspaper.

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, has contacted Aston Villa regarding the signing of Lucas Digne, a 30-year-old French full-back, L’Equipe claimed.

Frank Onyeka, a 26-year-old midfielder for Brentford and Nigeria, is coveted by Everton, Fulham, and other foreign teams. It is anticipated that he will be permitted to depart on loan, according to the Guardian.

Feyenoord values 22-year-old attacker Santiago Gimenez, a Mexico international, at £30 million, but that wouldn’t stop West Ham United from pushing for his signature, Times claimed.

The £20 million-rated English winger Jack Clarke, 23, is available for a move to West Ham or Crystal Palace from Sunderland. A portion of the transfer cost will go to his previous team, Tottenham, as well, according to Football London.

Burnley are considering a move for 21-year-old Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana of Chelsea, according to the Athletic.

Arnaut Danjuma, a 26-year-old winger from the Netherlands, who is currently on loan from Villarreal is waiting for Everton to decide what to do with him. Amidst that, Lyon are working hard to sign him, the Liverpool Echo reported.