President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments [Full List]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

Naija News reports that the Council will be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This was made known in a statement to journalists by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri.

“The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria,” the statement read.

The appointees are:

(1) MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

(2) MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

(3) MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

(4) NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

(5) Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

(6) Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

(7) MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

(8) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

(9) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)